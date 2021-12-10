The Expanse season 6 episode 2 air date: What lies ahead?

After today’s big premiere on Amazon, why not take a look ahead towards The Expanse season 6 episode 2?

The first order of business here is breaking down the release structure for the final season, as it is a little bit different than in years past. While season 4 debuted all the episodes at once and season 5 gave you the first three before shifting to a weekly model, episodes of season 6 are going to be released one at a time. This means that episode 2 (“Azure Dragon”) is not going to premiere until December 17.

Why the change this time around? If we were to wager, it is due to the truncated nature of this particular season. There are only six episodes this go-around, a steep decline from the ten that were present for the past two seasons on Amazon. This seems to be due to negotiations between the streaming service and the studio, and it more than likely is tied to the budget. Remember that this show is never cheap to produce, especially when you consider doing it amidst the global pandemic. This was likely the most challenging season yet for the cast and crew to do.

One other thing to remember throughout this season is simply this: While it’s being billed as a “final season,” that may only be for Amazon purposes. While there’s no specific path towards a future for the series at present, we’ve heard numerous cast and producers note that the door is open for more once this season wraps up. There will still be material out there to explore, but whether or not it happens long-term still remains to be seen. On the show itself, the survival and restoration of Earth will likely be the upcoming focus, which really should not come as a shock following the events of the season 5 finale.

Related – Check out more news right now when it comes to The Expanse

What do you most want to see on The Expanse season 6 episode 2, let alone the rest of the season?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Amazon.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







