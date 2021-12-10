Invasion season 2: Is it renewed, canceled? Premiere date hopes

Following today’s finale over on Apple TV+, can you expect an Invasion season 2 renewal — and if so, when could it premiere?

There are a couple different questions to tackle in here, but let’s kick things off by sharing some of the good news: You will have a chance to see more of the series in due time! Earlier this week, the streaming service confirmed that they are going to air more episodes of the science-fiction series, and that continues their tradition of giving most of their shows additional kicks at the can. It’s fairly clear to us that in between this and Foundation, Apple wants to be a go-to place for science fiction programming; basically, what Syfy tried to be back before their weirdly changed the name of their network.

In a statement about the renewal, here is some of what executive producer Simon Kinberg had to say on the subject:

“I’m profoundly grateful to Apple for being so supportive every step of the way, and trusting us to make a deeply human, emotional alien-invasion story. And most of all I’m thankful to our amazing fans, without whom we wouldn’t have this opportunity to continue the invasion. I’m super excited about what we’re planning for Season 2, expanding our universe in the most intimate and epic ways.”

When could an Invasion season 2 premiere?

There’s a good chance that you’ll be waiting for at least several months to see what the future holds here. Typically we’re lucky to get a season of a premium cable / streaming show a year, so the best-case scenario is that new episodes air at some point in late 2022. However, don’t be shocked if we’re stuck waiting until 2023, either. The truth here is that it’s going to take a long time to see where things go moving forward, so go ahead and be prepared for that accordingly.

What do you want to see when it comes to an Invasion season 2 renewal?

