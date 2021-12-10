Yellowstone season 4 episode 7 spoilers: What’s next with Kayce, Jamie?

As we prepare for Yellowstone season 4 episode 7 and beyond on the Paramount Network, there is absolutely a lot of big stuff around the corner. One of the biggest ones, at least to us, is waiting for the other shoe to drop when it comes to Jamie Dutton.

What we’ve managed to learn already here is that Jamie’s biological father is the one responsible for the attack on the Duttons. Jamie has figured that out and now, there’s another question that comes from it: What is he going to do? Is he going to tell his brother Kayce, his sister Beth, or John Dutton himself? The longer he keeps the information from them and the longer he doesn’t stop Garrett Randall, the more likely it is there’s another attack. Also, that would put Kayce in a position where, more or less, he becomes an accessory.

If Jamie were to come clean to Kayce, we think right now he’d have his brother’s support. That’s at least based on what Luke Grimes himself had to say recently on the subject to Parade:

The thing with Kayce, he’s always trying to see the good in people. I think with his brother, he’s always done that. He’s a lover at heart; he’s full of love for his brother. I think unless there is some concrete evidence that Jamie is absolutely the one that came after them all, then he’s going to try to give him the benefit of the doubt.

Jamie telling Kayce would be the sort of thing that could rebuild some bridges. There’s still a LOT that needs to be worked out between the two, but there’s love there on some level. Also, there are a number of threats out there that they would be stronger taking on together.

Luckily, we won’t be waiting too much longer to see what’s next; episode 7 is poised to air on Sunday night.

