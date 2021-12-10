The Boys season 3 video: Homelander’s big speech & Black Noir’s ‘gift’

With the premiere of The Boys season 3 coming at some point in 2022, we’re pleased to have another Seven on 7 video to set the stage!

If you look to the bottom of this article, you can see the latest Cameron Coleman-hosted “news show” return with a wide array of different segments, some of them holiday-themed. Take, for example, Vought’s holiday spectacular, or Starlight doing whatever she can to give back to her community. You also have in here Black Noir distributing the “gift of safety” after his recovery from a severe allergic reaction: Bulletproof backpacks. If that’s not some pointed commentary on the current state of the world, what is?

The big highlight for a lot of people will be near the end of the video, where the Seven on 7 special cuts away to a live speech from Homelander, one where he vows that he will earn the trust of everyone after the Stormfront crisis at the end of last season. It’s him saying that he will do what he can to make sure people know how much he care, and it’s an obvious PR move on his part to ensure that he is still the heroic role-model face of the Super organization. Given how much Coleman laps up this big ol’ bowl of propaganda, we imagine that this fulfills its overall purpose.

While we’d take new episodes of The Boys over these videos any day of the week, there’s no denying that these are delightful and make us all the more excited for the show to return.

What are you the most excited to check out on The Boys season 3?

Do you still love these Seven on 7 videos as much as you once did? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around to get more insight that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Amazon.)

