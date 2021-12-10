Magnum PI season 4 episode 9: Christmas episode sneak peeks!

Are you ready to check out Magnum PI season 4 episode 9, otherwise known as the big Christmas episode? It’s airing in just a matter of hours, so why not get a good sense of what’s coming?

Of course, the first thing we could say to expect tonight is a lot of fun — these are the sort of episodes you want to go back in watch years down the road, and the first sneak peek below is exactly what we’d want to see from this show: Magnum, dressed as Santa, chasing down a guy who didn’t show up to court. You have Santa barreling his way through Christmas decorations and then, at the end of it, Higgins totally leveling the guy.

If we have more content like this during the episode, we’ve got a good feeling that we’ll be full of comfort and joy by the end — the same goes for the second sneak peek all about Rick trying to get up all of his holiday decorations and prepare for Kumu’s feast. We’d chide him for waiting until Christmas Eve to do a lot of this, but it’s probably a consequence of him not having many other opportunities with everything else going on.

'Tis the season. 🎄 See you tomorrow for an all NEW #MagnumPI. pic.twitter.com/O54ia57wtB — Magnum P.I. (@MagnumPICBS) December 10, 2021

Now, let’s get into some of the drama of this episode: A ransomware attack on the Honolulu Police Department is leaving everyone vulnerable, and we still have to wait and see what the motive behind it is. There are rumblings that this episode could allow us to learn a lot more about Magnum’s girlfriend / Katsumoto’s partner Lia, but we’ll have to wait and see exactly what that means.

What we can say for now is that Higgins is likely the key to saving Gordon and the rest of his team, though ironically, the best way for her to do that is to utilize the backdoor that she secretly created in order to access their systems. Katsumoto can’t be that happy that exists … but he also needs her if he ever wants this issue resolved.

