Is Len Cariou leaving Blue Bloods? As we prepared for tonight’s big episode, we were concerned over Henry Reagan’s future.

As for the reason why, go ahead and blame the promo department for that! There were some videos out there for this episode (titled “Firewall”) that suggested that Henry’s health was on the decline — he started a fire in the kitchen that Jamie had to help extinguish. How much of a cause for concern was this?

We had to prepare for almost anything entering this episode, but we also hoped that this was one of those situations where nothing was 100% what it seemed. After all, we’ve seen that on a number of occasions with this show already. Henry’s also shown himself to be resilient over the years, and we hoped that this was another instance of this. There wasn’t any word that Cariou was leaving the show entering the episode tonight, so we had to view that as a sign of hope. The producers of this show know how important family is, and we think the last thing they’d want to do is remove another person permanently from the location. We’ve already had that happen enough elsewhere: We lost Linda Reagan a few seasons ago and now, we’re in an era where Jack and Nicky only appear occasionally.

Ultimately, we think the Henry Reagan teasers entering this episode are just a reminder that the Reagans as a whole have to think about the character’s long-term health. We would estimate that Henry on the show has to be somewhere around 90, which puts him at a very particular point in his life where he needs extra care and attention.

Of course, we’ll have more updates throughout the episode; stay tuned for more on that very subject!

Were you worried that Len Cariou was leaving Blue Bloods as you prepared for tonight’s new episode?

