Blue Bloods season 12 episode 9 video: ‘Firewall’ sneak peeks & secrets!

As you prepare for tonight’s Blue Bloods season 12 episode 9 on CBS, why not take a look at some of what’s coming?

If you haven’t heard as of yet, this episode carries with it the title of “Firewall,” which is likely all about the return of Alex Kingston to the show and also a cyberattack that is coming against the NYPD. Unfortunately, there are not any sneak peeks out there at present focusing on the Doctor Who alum’s return, and we’ve already gotten into another storyline: The uncertain future of one Maria Baez.

So for the sake of this article, let’s talk mostly about a couple of dinner sequences. First and foremost, let’s get into Jamie and Eddie having a romantic date that also doubles as a chance to dabble into secrets. Both of them apparently are carrying something that they’d love to tell each other, but have made promises that they wouldn’t do it. This is probably one of those times where both of them being cops makes things tricky. We wonder if there wasn’t a personal and professional relationship here if the two of them would feel okay with being more candid.

The other preview, meanwhile, puts more of a focus on family dinner and a discussion, oddly, about Zodiac signs. What’s going on here? We feel like this is mostly just casual conversation, though it may be tied thematically to something that is going on with one of the cops. We think the writers are carefully hiding in this preview what could be one of the most important stories in this episode: The future of Henry Reagan. After he nearly burns down the kitchen, it’s clear that Jamie and others are starting to worry about his future.

