Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2: Is Wheatley free after mistrial?

Tonight’s Law & Order: SVU and Organized Crime crossover event was stellar. There’s no other way to put it from top to bottom. The shows blended together seamlessly in telling a story that was incredibly important to both shows and casts at the same time.

Take, for starters, the return of Barba as Richard Wheatley’s defense attorney. He was there on the basis of police principle, not so much because he thought he was a good guy. He was able to get a mistrial first and foremost and after that, the prosecution decided to move on, thinking that they had a flimsy case. After that, it was clear that Dylan McDermott’s character was a free man … and that’s bad. Really bad.

To make matters worse, let’s turn to Angela Wheatley, who is clearly lying about her condition and is far more roped up in everything that Stabler realizes. Both she and Dana both seem to have a lot of involvement in the latest way to destroy Stabler’s life. The entire second half of this episode focused on Elliot’s son Eli getting himself mixed up in a crime he did not commit. He took off with a woman named Mia, had some drinks, did some drugs, and woke up to find her dead in the next room. For at least part of the episode, it looked like he was responsible.

However, in the end we learned instead that this was all a product, again, of Wheatley … or at least his family. Richard claimed, after all, that Dana is the only one who had access to the cryptocurrency used in order to pay the person responsible for the hit. The Wheatley family is putting everyone in Stabler’s family through tremendous trauma, and they had to recognize there was a chance that Eli would end up being found innocent. It may not have been about just that; for Richard, it feels like his top priority is just finding ways to put the entire Stabler family through hell. That is his measure of revenge.

Here’s another thing to remember: Don’t assume that Angela is fully on Richard’s side here. She nearly died because of him! She clearly has her own agenda here…

Oh, and unfortunately, we didn’t see Benson and Stabler’s family Christmas. We want to imagine that she shows up later.

Related – Get some more news on when Organized Crime is going to return to NBC

What did you think about the Law & Order: SVU – Organized Crime crossover?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







