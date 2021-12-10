Is Kevin McKidd leaving Grey’s Anatomy following next week’s season 18 episode 9? Could Owen Hunt actually die? Based on the new promo released by ABC, there is a reason to be very much afraid.

Based on said promo, it appears as though Owen’s driver has a heart attack in the middle of a trip, leaving their car flipped over on the side of the road and his future in jeopardy. This is far from the first time that a character on this show has been in terrible shape because of a car accident, and we hope that it turns out a little better than some others.

If Grey’s does decide for whatever reason to kill off Owen, they are removing from the equation one of their most important characters of the past decade-plus. While McKidd may not be an original cast member, he’s been around for a long time and has had important relationships with so many people. He’s also a valuable cornerstone of this hospital overall.

For the time being, we should go ahead and note that there is no direct evidence that McKidd is leaving the show. If he was, we’re not sure that you would have to kill him off. Could he just go off somewhere else? There’s an argument to be made for that, but it would be difficult to imagine that he’d up and leave Teddy, let alone all of the other family roots he has in Seattle. We can’t even imagine him pulling an Alex, given that Karev wasn’t leaving any children behind; instead, he was going off and being with some children that he never knew he had with Izzie.

The irony with all of this is that this is supposed to be a Christmas episode — all of a sudden, is it really that merry?

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Grey’s Anatomy, including more on the show’s future

Are you worried that Kevin McKidd is leaving Grey’s Anatomy, and that Owen is actually dead?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around to ensure you don’t miss any other updates coming up. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







