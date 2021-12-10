B Positive season 2 episode 9 return date at CBS: What’s next?

After tonight’s new episode, do you want to get the B Positive season 2 episode 9 return date at CBS? If so, we’re happy to help with some news within!

First and foremost, though, we may as well get some of the bad stuff out of the way: There is no new installment next week. Beyond just that, the show is off the air until the new year. CBS doesn’t tend to keep its shows airing new episodes late into December, mostly to give themselves flexibility in the holiday season — and also to save some stories for later on in the season.

It’s already been confirmed that B Positive is going to be back on Thursday, January 6. Want to get more insight on what lies ahead? Then check out the full B Positive season 2 episode 9 synopsis below:

“Heartburn, Woodstock and Ribs” – Drew returns from his road trip to be with Gina and the retirement home residents and staff and mourn the death of a beloved friend, on the CBS Original series B POSITIVE, Thursday, Jan. 6 (9:30-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Beyond knowing the return date, one of the other things we are the most curious about right now is whether or not in the long-term this reinvention of the show is going to work. B Positive has undergone an enormous transformation from what it was in season 1; it’s now more of Gina’s story and how she’s making a name for herself running the retirement center. The relationship between her and Drew is still important, though, and it could be the focus of this particular story. We know that there have been questions for a little while all about Drew’s future within the show, and this does prove that he still is a focus to some degree.

