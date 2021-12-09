Legacies season 4 episode 9 spoilers: ‘I Can’t Be the One to Stop You’

There is absolutely a good bit to think about when it comes to Legacies season 4 episode 9 coming to The CW next week. It’s the final episode of 2021 and from that very reason alone, you should recognize just how important it is. The quest to stop Hope in her tracks is evident from the title itself: “I Can’t Be the One to Stop You.”

Who in the world is saying that? This is one of the first questions that comes into our mind, and a part of us gravitates towards Josie just because of her history with Hope and also her own complicated journey over the past few years. Maybe this episode does end up being the one where someone gets through to Hope but even if that happens, we still have a hard time thinking that she just goes back to being the old version of herself. There are consequences to being full tribid and we’ve got a good feeling we’ll see that play out over time.

For a few more details, be sure to check out the full Legacies season 4 episode 9 synopsis below:

DIDN’T SEE THAT COMING – Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) finds herself involved in a game of cat and mouse as Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) sets out to make things right. Josie (Kaylee Bryant) has a heart-to-heart with Finch (guest star Courtney Bandeko). Alaric (Matthew Davis), Landon (Aria Shahghasemi), and Ted (guest star Ben Geurens) get a surprising result from their quest. Meanwhile, MG (Quincy Fouse), Jed (Ben Levin) and Cleo (Onomo Okojie) handle matters back at The Salvatore School. Chris Lee and Leo Howard also star. Morenike Joela Evans directed the episode written by Benjamin Raab & Deric A. Hughes (#405). Original airdate 12/16/2021.

Given that this is the last episode before a month-long hiatus, we feel like it goes without saying at this point that there will be a cliffhanger. This show loves them more than almost anything!

Related – Get some more news right now when it comes to Legacies

What do you most want to see when it comes to Legacies season 4 episode 9?

Are you expecting a few enormous reveals? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, stick around for even more updates you won’t want to miss. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







