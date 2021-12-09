Grey’s Anatomy: Is Maggie Pierce, Kelly McCreary returning tonight?

Is Maggie Pierce returning to Grey’s Anatomy tonight? Are you going to have a chance to see Kelly McCreary again?

For the time being, let’s just say that there’s a LOT of hope. The promo below for “Today Was a Fairytale” signals that McCreary is going to be back after her character spent weeks away caring for her ailing father. If she doesn’t appear for whatever reason tonight, you will see her before the end of the calendar year.

Over the past few days, we’ve also learned a good bit more about why the actress was gone from the show. In a new interview with People Magazine, McCreary announced that she welcomed her baby girl in early October, weeks earlier than initially planned:

“We had planned a lovely, intimate home birth, but my bag of waters broke several weeks early, so I wound up delivering in the hospital … Like many birthing people, about the only thing that went according to our birth plan was that the baby came out! I was just so relieved that we both made it through safely. Indigo had to spend some time in the NICU to finish cooking, but fortunately, there were no other complications. She is home and healthy!” The story also notes that Kelly took some time away for maternity leave, and is slowly working to immerse herself in the Grey’s Anatomy world again. Luckily, we know that she’s got a fantastic group of people around her, including a number of performers who know what it’s like coming back to set after becoming a parent. It’s a great atmosphere for her to be a part of, and of course we’re looking forward to seeing what sort of stories the writers have in store for the characters. Related – Check out some more news right now on Grey’s Anatomy, including other details on where things could go moving into the Christmas episode Are you happy to see Kelly McCreary back as Maggie on Grey’s Anatomy? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







