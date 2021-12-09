Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 8 spoilers: The last episode of 2021

After tonight’s new installment, be prepared to ring in the holidays with Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 8. Exciting times are ahead! It Came Upon a Midnight Clear” is the big Christmas episode, and we’re assuming in advance that there’s a lot of exciting stuff around the corner.

We know that this show is a drama and with that, we’re also sure that there’s going to be a lot of dramatic stuff from start to finish. Yet, we hope that within this episode in particular, there’s a chance to celebrate things that are lighter and a bit more fun and joyous. After all we’ve gone through with some of these characters the past year or so, we need something a little bit different.

Luckily, the Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 8 synopsis below makes us think we’re going to get at least some of what we’re wanting:

“It Came Upon a Midnight Clear” – The doctors of Grey Sloan Memorial celebrate the holidays; Hamilton and Meredith prepare for a milestone on their project; Link wants to spend the holiday with Amelia and Scout as a family; Schmitt is faced with a difficult decision during surgery on an all-new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, DEC. 16 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Will there be a cliffhanger?

Given everything we’ve said already about this being the final installment of the year, it absolutely makes sense that this would be something Krista Vernoff and the writers would consider. You have to remember that ABC has yet to issue some sort of formal return date yet. With that very thing in mind, there are a lot of possibilities still open for how this story will end. Personally, we hope for a lot of joy, but then maybe a tiny tease as to where things could go from here.

