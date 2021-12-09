Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight over on NBC with the long-awaited Organized Crime crossover event? Are you ready to dive into it?

Without delay, this is where we can present some of the good news: There are new episodes of these shows on in a matter of hours! This is an epic event that has been hyped up for a good while, and it’s one that features the epic, emotional return of Dylan McDermott as Richard Wheatley. We know that he is one of the biggest villains we’ve seen in this world for quite some time, and we imagine that things are going to go from bad to worse as this guy goes on trial. Also, Rafael Barba is back! It’s too bad that he’s coming in to represent Wheatley and play for the wrong team.

If you do want more information now on where SVU and Organized Crime are going to go tonight, check out the attached synopses below…

SVU season 23 episode 9, “The People vs. Richard Wheatley” – 12/09/2021 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : Carisi tries Richard Wheatley for the murder of Kathy Stabler. Benson finds herself at odds with a friend when Barba agrees to take the case. TV-14

Organized Crime season 2 episode 9, “The Christmas Episode” – 12/09/2021 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : When Eli goes missing, Stabler asks Benson and the task force to help him find his son. Wheatley considers his future. TV-14

The promo below sets the stage further for these shows. When it comes to Organized Crime, we know that the next batch of episodes is going to revolve all around Wheatley in some shape or form. We’ve been waiting a long time to get closure on all of this and with that in mind, hopefully these episodes bring it and then some.

