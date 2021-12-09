Guilty Party season 2: Is it renewed, canceled over at Paramount+?

Following the season 1 finale over at Paramount+, do you expect a Guilty Party season 2 renewal to happen down the road? Is there reason to have hope?

The first thing that we should comment on is the state of the Kate Beckinsale-led dark comedy: Nothing has been 100% decided on in regards to the future. The streaming service has yet to announce anything as of yet, and we have to hope that this is something that will change over the next months.

Do we think that Paramount would love to bring the show back for more in a perfect world? Sure. Think of it like this: We’re talking here about a streaming service that is still relatively new and because of that, it’s still working on generating some big-ticket original programming. It’s got at the moment Mayor of Kingstown, Evil, SEAL Team, and for the younger crowd the new iCarly, but it doesn’t have any smash hits like you’re seeing right now over on Netflix, Apple TV+, or Amazon. The more shows they can keep around, the more that they can build a loyal following and improve the chances of something happening over the next couple of years. As for whether or not Guilty Party could become that sort of hit show, it has its work cut out for it since it hasn’t blown up yet. Still, never say never, right?

Odds are, the future of this show will be determined by a number of different factors. One of the biggest ones, without a doubt, is going to be how big of an audience it generates — especially for the finale. That dictates more of what the demand for season 2 will be. Another factor is how many subscribers signed on to Paramount+ strictly for this. That is not always an easy thing to quantify, but we’re sure that the streaming service has a reasonably good handle on things.

Stay tuned; more updates will be handed over as news breaks.

Do you want to see a Guilty Party season 2 renewal?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around for more news that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







