Young Sheldon season 5 episode 10 return date hopes on CBS

After tonight’s new episode wraps up, do you want to get the Young Sheldon season 5 episode 10 return date over at CBS?

The first thing to make clear within this article is rather simple: You are going to be waiting for a good while to see what’s coming up next. Tonight is the final episode of the calendar year for the Big Bang Theory prequel, which probably does not come as much of a shock to anyone out there. Remember that CBS often takes many of their shows off the air at around this point in December, just to ensure they don’t lose any viewers due to it being close to the holiday season.

If there is a silver lining to all of this, it’s likely the fact that Young Sheldon will at least be back on CBS sooner rather than later with new episodes in the new year. According to the Futon Critic, you can anticipate new episodes starting up here on Thursday, January 6, the first Thursday in 2022 where there is an opportunity for them to air. Unfortunately, there aren’t many more details out there as of yet for what lies ahead, but we hope that this will change at some point over the next little while.

In general, we’re expecting Young Sheldon to follow the lead of a number of other shows on CBS. By that, we mean mostly that we’re going to be seeing a run of episodes early next year leading into a lengthy hiatus in February. Because of the Winter Olympics, we’re expecting things to be a little different over the next few months in comparison to most years.

