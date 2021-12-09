Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 9 spoilers: A Christmas episode?

Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 9 is going to be airing on January 9, and we know already it’s the penultimate one of the season. What happens here is going to carry over into the finale, and it’s at a point where every single second matters.

For most of this season, a lot of pivotal questions have revolved around whether or not Dexter Morgan can be a good father, and also if he can actually find stability in this new world of Iron Lake. Ever since Harrison arrived in town, things have started to fall apart — more than likely, that’s probably going to continue until the very end here.

Dexter: New Blood video! Take a look below for some thoughts on episode 5, including a shocking blast from the past courtesy of Batista. After you do that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube. There are more updates coming through the rest of the season and of course, we don’t want you to miss any of them.

If you want to get a few more details about how this story will progress in season 1 episode 9, we suggest you check out the synopsis below:

Dexter and Harrison find themselves closer than ever over Christmas break. What kind of gifts will this father and son give to one another? But this brings this father and son into the crosshairs of a very violent and scary serial killer. Angela starts to wonder if Iron Lake is not the cozy and safe place she always thought it was.

Does this mean that Dexter and Harrison will eventually face off against Kurt Caldwell by the end of the season? It’s possible, since he is the only person who really fits that mold at this particular moment.

As for Angela, she really shouldn’t feel safe at this point. She’s been with Dexter Morgan, even if she doesn’t know the full truth about him; also, Kurt’s been there forever and there’s long been a darkness associated with him. Maybe she is just starting to see the light.

Even though this episode is set around Christmas, we’re not sure that it’s going to be altogether merry. Brace yourselves!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Dexter right now, including some of the first details on the finale

What do you most want to see when it comes to Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 9?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, stick around for some other updates you don’t want to

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







