Yellowstone season 4 episode 7 spoilers: John Dutton vs. the Governor?

As you prepare for Yellowstone season 4 episode 7 on Paramount Network this weekend, you likely know there are challenges all around. John Dutton is struggling in order to keep his land, while Beth may be forced to make some hard decisions with Market Equities. The future of the bunkhouse is even unclear after Teeter and the other women were sent away. Also, can Lloyd find himself back on the straight and narrow?

Sunday’s episode carries with it the title of “Keep the Wolves Close” and with the finale coming up sooner rather than later, the writers will have to start building towards that. There could be some shocking twists sooner rather than later, and the full Yellowstone season 4 episode 7 synopsis alludes to some of that:

John is put in an awkward position by Governor Perry. Carter works to earn back Beth’s trust. Jamie is in for a big surprise.

We’ve seen some of the Governor’s history with John in the past and of course, we like to think that this informs a good bit of what happens between the two in the present. Yet, the reality here is that there’s a natural ebb and flow to things; characters will do whatever benefits them the most in the now. It doesn’t matter as much what happened months or even years ago.

When it comes to Jamie, don’t you want to bet that this “big surprise” has something to do with his father Garrett Randall? From our vantage point, it’s hard to imagine this story going in any other direction than these two facing off. We want to believe that deep down, Wes Bentley’s character will do something in order to protect his family. The question, of course, then becomes whether or not he’s done something too late. If he spends too long thinking about it, he runs the risk that John, Beth, and Kayce all get attacked again … or possibly the ranch as a whole.

