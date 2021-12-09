Is Marisa Ramirez leaving Blue Bloods, and could Maria Baez potentially be quitting her job? It’s clear now that entering tomorrow night’s new episode, the folks behind the scenes of the CBS show want us to be worried.

For a little more insight all about this, take a look at the sneak peek below. In this, you can clearly see the Baez character frustrated, as the grind of the job is taking a toll on her. It makes sense that she’d be feeling this way — think about the near-death experience she had last season, the fact that the job is so dangerous in general, or the scrutiny that now comes with it. She makes it clear in this video that she struggles with phones recording her no matter where she goes when she’s wearing the badge.

Is any of this evidence that Baez is stepping away? Not necessarily, but it’s absolutely something that is on her mind. The storyline feels similar in some ways to what Witten went through earlier this season, and it’s with that in mind we’re assuming that we’re not building towards the same ending. There’s no direct evidence that Ramirez is leaving the show; there could be a chance that Baez takes a break from the force but if that happens, we hope that it’s not a permanent one.

No matter what she does decide in this episode, we are at least confident that Danny is going to have her back. These two characters have gone through so much over the years and with that in mind, they have a friendship that exists far beyond the force. The fact that she’s been to family dinner alone is evidence of that (and we want to see her at more of them, for the record).

