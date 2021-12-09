Is Gossip Girl new this week on HBO Max? Season 2 hopes

Where is Gossip Girl on HBO Max this week? Is the revival actually done for the season? Given that it returned to the air just a matter of two weeks ago, we understand any and all confusion that may be out there.

With that being said, we’re here to help in any and every way that we can! Let’s start by delivering the following bit of news: Unfortunately, the show is off the air now for the foreseeable future. After spreading out the first half of the season, HBO Max decided for whatever reason to release the entire second half in two weeks. That gave the show more of a binge-watch sort of feel, but it comes at the expense of us having anything to talk about for the next several months.

What we can say is that Gossip Girl has already been renewed for a season 2; as a matter of fact, that was decided a good while back. That means that the writers/producers are already at work figuring out where things go from here, and based on the Julien – Gossip Girl twist set up in the finale, there’s room to explore ALL sorts of stuff.

We can’t speak to whether or not the streaming service will release the new season in halves again but for now, our expectation is that the first half of the story is going to be available at some point around the summer. If it’s later than that, we’ll be bummed, especially since a show like this benefits from getting episodes out there sooner rather than later. You have a young viewership here and because of that, you have to find ways to reach them in whatever way you can.

