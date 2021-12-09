Succession season 3: Brian Cox talks Jeremy Strong’s acting methods

As you prepare for the Succession season 3 finale to arrive on HBO this weekend, why not hear from Brian Cox? He’s an extraordinary actor, and he’s coming off one of the best episodes we’ve ever seen from him as Logan Roy. The way he spoke to his son Kendall was frank, haunting, and absolutely painful. It sets the stage for all sorts of questions about Kendall’s future in the finale, and we’ll have to wait and see where the story goes from here.

For the sake of this article, though, let’s talk more about the man behind the role of Kendall in Jeremy Strong — and also Cox’s thoughts on his acting methods.

New Succession video! Take a look below to get some more thoughts on this past episode of the series below. We’ll be back on Sunday to break down the finale further, and we suggest that you SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube so you don’t miss out.

Earlier this week a fantastic profile of Strong surfaced in the New Yorker, and in it you can hear from many cast mates about how he consumes himself in the work. He becomes his character in a way few other actors do, and while the results are magnificent, it’s clear that it takes a tremendous personal toll on who Jeremy is as a person.

Speaking on Late Night with Seth Meyers last night, Cox elaborates further on some of his co-star’s behavior, commending him as an actor and a father while also expressing concern that eventually, it could lead to burnout. At a certain point, can you separate yourself from the characters that you play? Given that Cox is such an accomplished actor with decades’ worth of experience in this business, he has a chance to speak candidly about all of this in a way few others can. He also comes from a place of care; the relationship between Brian and Jeremy is very much different from the relationship between Logan and Kendall.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Succession, including other updates on where things go from here

What do you think about some of Brian Cox’s comments here?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, stick around for some other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







