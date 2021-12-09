And Just Like That season 1 episode 3 return date: When’s it back?

Following today’s two-episode premiere, are you curious to learn the And Just Like That episode 3 return date? How is HBO Max rolling out the show?

We know at this point that release schedules can be incredibly confusing for a number of different shows, given that just about every streaming service opts to do their own thing. Some give you a ton of episodes at once, whereas others make you wait a little while.

In the case of this Sex and the City sequel-of-sorts, you’re going to be getting an episode a week moving forward. Episode 3 will be available on Thursday, December 16.

Is this bound to be polarizing? Sure, especially in this climate where there is this tendency to get almost everything we want right away. Not everyone out there wants to be patient and we totally understand that. With that being said, though, we personally rather like what HBO Max is doing here; it’s working to ensure that every episode of this show actually has weight to it. Also, this keeps the show on the air through the holidays and into the early part of the winter. That allows it to be relevant for a much longer period of time.

Think about it like this: If all of And Just Like That came out today, you’d binge-watch it and be done by the end of the weekend. Then, nobody would talk about it until a possible season 2 premieres down the road. That’s a LONG time to wait for more of this show and it doesn’t benefit HBO as much as the current model. Shows like The Boys and The Handmaid’s Tale have proven that a weekly release model can work in the streaming world. We’ll have to wait and see what happens from here.

What do you think is going to happen when it comes to And Just Like That episode 3?

