Cobra Kai season 4 trailer: A twist in the All Valley Tournament?

As you prepare for the Cobra Kai season 4 premiere on Netflix on New Year’s Eve, we’ve got a good sense now of just how epic the story will be — and also how there are more twists and turns coming along the way.

Want to get a better sense of some of it? Check out the newly-released trailer below! This video gives you a really good sense of where things will be going as Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence have finally teamed up with a singular, all-important goal in mind: Take down Cobra Kai and John Kreese once and for all.

As you would imagine, there are some bumps in the road here. The two have radically different teaching styles, plus also decades’ worth of history and strife. They may never get along about everything, and both are also still susceptible to being manipulated. Somewhere inside Daniel is an anger that people feel like they can constantly walk all over him. Meanwhile, Johnny never wants to feel like he’s second fiddle to anyone. Things will get even more personal with John recruiting Terry Silver, who Daniel has a history with dating back to the original Karate Kid movies. Silver is one of the few people who can teach Cobra Kai karate in the way way that Sensei Kreese can.

Where things get even more interesting is at the end of the video, where a “revolutionary” twist is thrown into the All Valley Tournament this year — and we’re all left to collectively wonder what in the world that is. Cobra Kai never dies!

