CSI: Vegas season 2: Is it renewed, canceled over at CBS?

Following tonight’s big finale on CBS, can you expect a CSI: Vegas season 2 renewal? Or, is it clear that we’re at the end of the road?

The first thing we should do here is make the current state of things clear: CBS has yet to make a decision on the revival of their long-running crime show. We also don’t imagine they will figure this out for a few more months, at least.

There was a lot of attention surrounding CSI: Vegas back when it was greenlit and when you think about that, we must admit we’re a little disappointed with its overall performance. This is a series that averaged only a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.7 million live viewers an episode; it was routinely throttled by Chicago PD in the timeslot and we imagine that CBS would’ve liked more competition there.

Yet, there is still hope that this show could have another life down the road, and a lot of that could depend on DVR ratings and the streaming numbers that CBS has internally. It’s probably not lost on executives that CSI: Vegas had a less-than-stellar lead-in courtesy of Tough as Nails, which also has a totally separate sort of viewership. It’s a different situation from what you have with One Chicago, where all three shows bleed into each other.

Format-wise, we appreciate how the new CSI tried to differentiate itself from the original with a season-long arc alongside a number of individual cases. It did also bring with it a good bit of nostalgia. We could maybe see another season happening, if for no other reason than that the ratings this time around were steady. Typically revivals lose a lot of steam over time, and that never really happened here. It was just never that strong to begin with.

