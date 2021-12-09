Chicago PD season 9 episode 9: Did Halstead take down Voight?

Within the final five minutes of Chicago PD season 9 episode 9, it’s fair to say the producers packed in a TON of content.

If you missed it, we already discussed one major storyline in the wedding of Upton and Halstead over at the link here. The focus of this article is the future for Voight at Intelligence, and how far Jay was willing to go to keep everyone safe.

As it turns out, Jesse Lee Soffer’s character did not sell out Hank to the FBI, and nor did he go to prison himself. He instead was able to dig up past dirt on the FBI agent leading the investigation and turn that against him. He made it clear he could ruin his career, and then gave him enough intel for him to kick off a search elsewhere. Along the way, Jay was asked if this was really the sort of cop he wanted to be. Was he happy crossing ethical lines to get what he wanted? We’d argue that the answer here is no, but he did what he felt he needed to do. He loves those close to him and he’ll do whatever possible to make sure they are okay.

One major thing that does come out of all of this is Halstead making it clear to Voight that there is more of him going rogue and “handling” situations his way. He needs to loop Jay in, mostly to ensure that Voight is protected from himself. Like all of us, we think Jay recognizes that a day will most likely come where Voight crosses too many lines and ends up getting arrested, or having others ultimately caught in the crossfire. He clearly wants to prevent that from happening.

While Voight seems okay with the arrangement, we’ll learn if that is truly the case when the show returns to the air early next year.

