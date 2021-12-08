Hawkeye season 1 episode 5 preview: Yelena, and the last before finale

It goes without saying that Hawkeye season 1 episode 5 next week is going to be significant. It’s the penultimate one of the season! This show has moved by at a pretty rapid pace, though we should attribute that in part to the first two episodes debuting on Disney+ at the same exact time.

To call where things are right now fascinating simply isn’t doing it justice. We are at a pivotal point in the show and its future! The appearance of Yelena at the end of episode 4 changes quite a bit, mostly in that it places Clint in a really challenging spot. It could also show us just how far this character has come since the end of Black Widow, which took place several years beforehand within the MCU canon. Who knows what she has been indoctrinated to be during all of that time?

In some ways, the appearance of Florence Pugh on Hawkeye was more or less inevitable; that doesn’t change the fact that we are excited now to see where things go moving forward.

As for whether or not there could be some other surprises in the works, as well, we’re still not ruling out the chance that we could be seeing Kingpin down the road. There are enough hints mixed into the show already that this character could be coming; given the ever-changing stance towards former Netflix shows like Daredevil, we do think we’ll be starting to see some of these characters integrated more and more into the MCU very soon. It’s just a matter of when, and the presence of an Echo spin-off down the road signals that there may not be all that much of a reason to hurry things along at all.

Rest assured that in the end, what happens in episode 5 will almost certainly set the stage for the big finale.

