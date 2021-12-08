Power Book II: Ghost season 3: When will it start filming?

If you missed the fantastic news from earlier this week, let’s go ahead and share it again for you: There will be a Power Book II: Ghost season 3! You don’t have to sweat over the long-term future of the franchise and we absolutely think there’s something worth celebrating within that.

So when is filming going to start on the next chapter of the story? We absolutely think it’s worth diving deeper into that, and the good news is quite simple: Filming will be underway before you even know it!

New Power Book II: Ghost video! Take a look below to watch some of our thoughts on the most-recent episode of the series. Once you do just that, be sure to also SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! We post new reviews there after every episode and we don’t want you to miss any of those.

The same day that the season 3 renewal was officially announced this week, we also heard the good news that Power Book II: Ghost will resume production early next year, prior to the start of Power Book IV: Force on Starz. Given that the Tommy Egan led spin-off show is coming on February 6, it’s fair to imagine that Ghost will be underway again in January. That makes it possible for season 3 to easily premiere closer to the end of 2022, which keeps it on schedule for having a new season every year. It feels like for now, the plan could be to have Ghost in the fall, Raising Kanan in the summer, and Force in the winter. So what about Power Book V: Influence? It feels like this show is primed to air at some point in the spring, provided that it fully comes to pass. (We are still waiting to get more information in regards to it.)

