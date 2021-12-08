Chicago Fire season 10 episode 10 return date over at NBC

After what transpires tonight, it only makes sense to want the Chicago Fire season 10 episode 10 return date … right? Luckily, we’re here within this piece to break a lot of that down for you.

So where do we start here? We suppose it’s by going ahead and sharing the bad news: There is no new episode next week, or the week after, or even the week after that. The big reason for the hiatus is rather simple: It’s the holiday season! It’s rare that NBC even airs any episodes of One Chicago that it airs in the month of December and from that vantage point, we’re happy to even have an episode at all to discuss so close to Christmas.

NBC previously made it clear that all three Chicago shows will be back on January 5, and you can be sure that they will more or less pick up where tonight leaves off. They are also going to be able to tell some stories throughout the month of January before we arrive at the Winter Olympics the following month. That is going to require a hiatus of at least a few weeks, so prepare for that in advance.

We know that this season of Chicago Fire has revolved around change, which is rather inevitable given that at the center of the story we had the departure of a main character in Jesse Spencer as Matt Casey. Luckily, we know that at least the long-term future of the franchise is solidified; the series was previously renewed through season 11, so you can watch the remainder of season 10 with confidence.

Of course, we wish we could be just as confident when it comes to the future of all the individual characters.

