Yellowstone season 4 episode 7: Prepare for an extended run time

While there may not be many details out there yet when it comes to Yellowstone season 4 episode 7, but we can at least say this: You’ll be getting more than your money’s worth.

The network has updated their schedule entering this weekend and at present, it looks as though this episode will run for an hour and thirteen minutes. This makes episode 7 the longest episode we’ve had since the start of the season, and this extended run time may be due to the sheer number of stories that Taylor Sheridan has to address at the moment.

So what are we going to be diving into on the series tonight? Think in terms of a wide array of different things. We’ll have a chance to look at John Dutton continuing to fight for control of the ranch while Beth is forced to make some difficult decisions with Market Equities. Jamie still has to determine what he wants to do with his biological father, while Jimmy is away from much of the action altogether at the Four Sixes down in Texas. We also are left to wonder if we’re going to see characters like Mia and Teeter back on the show anytime soon after John kicked women out of the bunkhouse.

There are still four episodes left this season, so this extended run time is not Yellowstone making the show long because it’s up against the wall in terms of time that is left. We’re expecting, in general, to have episodes longer than an hour for the majority of the remaining episodes. Maybe that won’t happen and we’ll be surprised, but this is one of the biggest shows on cable; it’s hard to imagine the folks at Paramount being anything less than thrilled at the notion of getting more story.

