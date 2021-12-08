Dexter: New Blood season 1 finale air date, first details revealed

Want to know when the Dexter: New Blood season 1 finale air date, or at least some of what could be coming up next?

Well, let’s start with the fact that you’ll be seeing this show wrap things up entirely in early January. Per a new press release obtained by SpoilerTV, the final episode is airing on Sunday, January 9 on the showtime. The title here is “Sins of the Father,” which shouldn’t come as much of a surprise to anyone. In addition to being a commonly-used title for TV shows, it also perfectly explains the relationship between Dexter Morgan and his son Harrison. Dexter’s actions are much of the reason why Harrison became the person he is, and there is no evidence that this is about to change.

Watch our Dexter: New Blood video! Take a look below for some thoughts on the most-recent episode of the series. Once you do just that, be sure to then also SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube. There are other updates on the way and of course, we don’t want you missing any of them leading into the next episode airing this weekend.

Let’s move now to sharing the synopsis for this episode below, which is curious for a number of reasons:

Dexter and Harrison try to live a normal life in a place that they have discovered is not as normal as they thought it was. Will the two of them be able to live happily ever after, despite all the threats coming their way? Season finale.

Is this synopsis purposefully generic? If this “place” is Iron Lake, the simple answer is “yes.” We know that this is far from a normal community, after all!

Yet, is it possible that the two end the season trying to move somewhere else and start over yet again? We can’t rule that out, especially since Dexter has done it a number of times already. He hasn’t been in Iron Lake for the entirety of the time that followed the series finale; remember the lumberjack phase? We could see him trying to reboot all over again.

Related – Is there hope for a Dexter: New Blood season 2?

What do you most want to see when it comes to the Dexter: New Blood season 1 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, stick around — there are more updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







