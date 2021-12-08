Is Brian Tee leaving Chicago Med? Where is Dr. Ethan Choi at now? As you would expect, there are a number of different things to talk through in terms of the actor’s future.

The first order of business is, of course, noting the following: You probably won’t see Ethan all that much in the near future. After taking a huge risk on this past episode, the character is now facing yet again a lengthy recovery time. He’s on a hamster wheel of injuries and setbacks and there is a rehab period still ahead for him.

Speaking via TV Insider recently, co-showrunner Diane Frolov addressed a lot of this by sharing the following message:

We are going to check in with him. He’s still going to be in therapy, but he’ll be post-surgery in Episode 12 and we have a really lovely story with him and Dr. Charles [Oliver Platt] in Episode 12, but he still is not returning. He returns in Episode 18.

Ultimately, take this quote as further evidence that Tee is not leaving the series long-term, even if he is absent for a good chunk of this season. It still feels like the actor is balancing Chicago Med at present with some other acting commitments, which we know may be frustrating for some longtime fans here. Yet, remember this: Brian’s given a lot of years to this franchise. We don’t blame him for wanting to stretch his wings and given all of the other departures from this show over the years, we’re grateful to still be seeing him at all. At least it sounds as though he’s going to be showing up for some of the endgame of this season.

Are you worried that Brian Tee is leaving Chicago Med and the role of Ethan?

