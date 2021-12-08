Cobra Kai season 5: Is it set to be the final season at Netflix?

As you prepare for the launch of Cobra Kai season 4, why not look ahead to the show’s endgame? What we know for now is that there will be a season 5. Not only that, but the show’s already filmed much of it! So will there be a season 6 after that? What about a season 7?

We should note that when the dust settles, the folks over at Netflix are going to be responsible for the long-term future of the Karate Kid follow-up. So long as the viewership is there and the cast and crew are interested in doing more, we tend to think it will stay on the air — and we at least know that the powers-that-be want to keep it going.

In a new interview with Screen Rant, here is some of what executive producer Josh Heald had to say about what some of the plans are beyond the upcoming two seasons:

We have more beyond season 5. We are not writing to the end of the series in season 5 right now. We can’t believe we’ve filmed two seasons of the show this year. In our minds, it’s crazy to believe how far ahead of the story we are than what the audience has seen so far. Season 5 is another enormous season with a lot of new flavors and a lot of things that you haven’t seen before yet on the show. And it’s not the end.

With much of season 4 focusing on the big All Valley tournament and a chance to throttle Cobra Kai once and for all, our big question is this: Where do you go from here? We have a feeling that season 5 may be the most ambitious season to date. It almost has to in order for the stakes to get higher and for the story to continue to feel fresh.

