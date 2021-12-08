FBI: Most Wanted season 3 episode 9 spoilers: Chaos at Christmas

FBI: Most Wanted season 3 episode 9 is going to air on CBS next week, and the first thing to note is that the holiday season will be at the center of the story. This is the final episode of the calendar year and for now, we suggest to buck up. This will be a pretty darn emotional hour of TV.

What do you do when you are stuck in the middle of a mall shooting? We know that Jess is the sort of person who would do anything to help but, unfortunately, it may not be that easy for him. He has to be careful and not rush into anything if he wants to save lives. He’s also going to need to rely on some of his team on the outside. This could be as intense of an episode as you’re going to see on this show, just as you would expect considering that some main characters are in danger.

For some more insight on FBI: Most Wanted season 3 episode 9, check out the full synopsis below:

“Run-Hide-Fight” – While holiday shopping, Barnes and Jess are caught in the middle of a mall shooting, with the exits rigged so no one can escape. Also, Gaines, Hana and Ortiz try to help from the outside, knowing their team’s family members are inside and at risk, on the CBS Original series FBI: MOST WANTED at a special time, Tuesday, Dec. 14 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Go ahead and note that this episode is airing one hour earlier than usual.

So what’s coming after this episode?

FBI: Most Wanted will be back on CBS in early January, and will be resuming its normal 10:00 p.m. Eastern timeslot. All in all, this isn’t the worst winter hiatus in the world.

