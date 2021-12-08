Is This Is Us new tonight on NBC? If you’re wondering about that very thing, we’re happy to give you an answer — plus, some bonus scoop!

First, the bad news: The series is still in the midst of a lengthy hiatus. We’re not at the end of the road just yet! With that being said, we’re starting to see the other side of the horizon. The show is premiering in just four weeks in early January! Things are going to start emotional with the Big Three celebrating their 41st birthday and from there, the tears are only going to escalate.

Just in case you want some This Is Us-related content, this is where we come bearing some good news. Speaking today on The Kelly Clarkson Show (watch the video below), Sterling K. Brown discussed the process of filming the remaining episodes — and just how tough the end is going to be:

“Once we start to get to, like, the last two or three episodes, there’ll be something that happens that I won’t be able to stop from happening, because I know I’m actually saying goodbye … Right now, I’m like, ‘Oh, we’re having a great time.’ When it gets to the end, there’ll be no acting.”

There are going to be some tears, both on-screen and off. We know that there has been a lot of tragedy at the root of this show, but we still think that an uplifting finale is possible. We think this show is in a lot of ways about the bittersweet nature of life; while it does seem likely that Rebecca is going to die, we hope she does so with the knowledge of how loved she truly was.

