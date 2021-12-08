The Voice results: Who got Instant Save, advanced to season 21 finale?

Tonight’s The Voice results show is more important than most. After all, isn’t that what happens when a spot in the season 21 finale is at stake?

For a good while now, we’ve felt like Wendy Moten and Girl Named Tom are the two favorites to win. While the latter may have a slight edge, we’re not someone to ever rule out a person on Blake Shelton’s team entirely. Lana Scott was also someone we felt fairly good about thanks to her genre so if you were to assume those three were automatically making it through, that doesn’t leave a whole lot of spots open elsewhere.

Of course, we also know that making assumptions is never a great idea, especially since things can get pretty unpredictable, especially once the Instant Save comes into play. At that point, the show becomes about which fan base is the most active at that given moment in time.

Advancing without the Save – Wendy was announced first! We more than expect the producers to put the obvious picks up first here.

