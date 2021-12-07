FBI: International season 1 episode 9 return date: ‘One Kind of Madman’

Following tonight’s new episode, are you curious to learn the FBI: International season 1 episode 9 return date at CBS? We’re happy to help!

Unfortunately, in this case there is a little bit of bad news to share: There is no new episode airing next week and to be frank, it’s rather strange. December 14 will mark the first time all season that there are new episodes of FBI and FBI: Most Wanted and not this one. There may be production reasons for this, and it’s certainly possible that International will air a special episode at some other point without the two other shows around. We’ll get more information on that down the road.

What we can go ahead and say is that the next episode here is poised to debut on Tuesday, January 4, and it carries with it the title of “One Kind of Madman.” Want a little more insight all about the story? Then check out the FBI: International season 1 episode 9 synopsis below:

“One Kind of Madman” – The team jets to Bulgaria when terrorists hold hostage for millions in cryptocurrency a concert hall filled with multinational student performers and their families. Also, Raines is intent on proving his field skills, and Forrester receives news of their dog, Tank, on the CBS Original series FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, Jan. 4 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

What will make this episode worth the wait? For starters, it will be a chance to see a lot of different storylines. There’s clearly some personal stuff going on here in terms of Forrester’s storyline, but then also and opportunity to see one of the most dangerous and topical hostage situations yet. These are the sort of cases that, on paper, could keep the series around for a long time.

Related – Check out some more news when it comes to FBI: International right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to FBI: International season 1 episode 9?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are other updates on the way and of course, we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







