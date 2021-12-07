Is Bruce Greenwood leaving The Resident? Based on the current storyline with Dr. Randolph Bell, we understand the concern.

At the end of this past episode, we learned that the character was suffering from some sort of unknown ailment. He went to Dr. Conrad Hawkins for treatment, but did it both quietly and confidentially. For the time being, he isn’t altogether interested in anyone else learning about what’s going on, and we have a hard time thinking that this is anywhere near as simple as him struggling with a tremor like we saw in season 1.

Are we hopeful that this could be worked out? Absolutely, but it would be stupid to sit here and say we are devoid of concern. The Resident over the years has shown that they have no issue either killing off or writing out characters. Heck, we just saw it a mere matter of weeks ago with Emily VanCamp as Nic Nevin! We just have a hard time thinking that the Bell story is going to go in the same direction.

For starters, consider this: What would The Resident be without him? When you think about how long the show has been on the air, it’s hard to say that Bell’s story has been anything other than remarkable. He’s gone from a hard, cruel, and completely selfish egomaniac to a doctor who can show empathy and understands the bigger purpose. These parts of himself were always there, but you have to credit Conrad, Kit, and others for helping him see the light. The character development here has been nothing short of tremendous, and it would be a dire shame to see tonight’s episode kill the character off.

We’ll have more information as the episode progresses, but remember that it’s possible this story could very-well extend into the new year.

Are you worried that Bruce Greenwood is leaving The Resident and Dr. Bell?

