Is La Brea new tonight on NBC? Season 2 expectations

Is La Brea new tonight on NBC? Are we going to be diving head-first back into this crazy world?

After the way the most-recent episode ended, it only makes sense to be craving more of the show immediately — but unfortunately, we don’t have good news to share in this piece. We’re coming off of the season 1 finale and with that in mind, we’re many months away from season 2 premiering.

So what do we know at the moment? The show’s been renewed for a little while now, which is good in that it gives the writers time to figure out the best possible stories for themselves moving forward. The plan is for production to kick off in the spring and after that, new episodes are going to premiere at some point in the fall. It doesn’t feel like there are too many big changes being made to the show itself: Filming will still take place in Australia, which serves as a fantastic backdrop for some of the worlds the writers love to show off. Meanwhile, expect the episode order to stay rather similar to the ten we got in season 1. It could always fluctuate slightly over time, but this is where things stand at the time of this writing.

For the time being, be prepared to get some more substantial teases when we get around to the late spring/early summer. We know that is a really long hiatus, but our hope is that between now and then, more and more viewers are going to have a chance to discover the show through streaming. This could be the way that La Brea gets many more seasons; one of the big challenges for high-concept dramas like this is finding a way to preserve an audience going from one season to the next.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to La Brea right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to La Brea season 2?

Are you sad that there is no new episode tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







