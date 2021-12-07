Power Book II: Ghost renewed for season 3; new showrunner named

While there hasn’t been any doubt on this for a while, it’s now official: A Power Book II: Ghost season 3 is coming to Starz!

This morning, the premium-cable network first made the announcement on the success of strong linear/streaming ratings for the spin-off to date. There have been rumors for a while now that another season is coming; heck, star Michael Rainey Jr. more or less said it was in an Instagram Live earlier this year.

In a statement about the renewal, here is what Starz President/CEO Jeffrey Hirsch had to say:

“The continued success and cultural resonance of the ‘Power’ Universe is unprecedented, and fans are clearly still hungry for more ‘Power Book II: Ghost.’ We’re excited for the third season of the star-studded series to get into production early next year just ahead of the debut ‘Power Book IV: Force,’ the fourth installment in the rapidly expanding franchise.”

There is one significant behind-the-scenes change worth noting in advance of the renewal. Empire alum Brett Mahoney has been named the official showrunner for season 3, replacing series creator Courtney Kemp in the role. The reason for this is tied to Kemp recently signing a major deal over at Netflix; she will continue to oversee the Power universe as an executive producer, but will also spend time working to develop new projects at that streaming service.

