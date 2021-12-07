Following today’s big appearance on Riverdale season 6, could Kiernan Shipka return again as Sabrina Spellman? Is there a big desire to have it happen again?

We should note that first and foremost, today’s big appearance during the Rivervale event is a long time coming. There have been discussions and rumors around all of this for years, though there wasn’t a clear indication as to when it was going to happen. Now, it has thanks to an innovative approach that allows for more supernatural occurrences in the main Riverdale world. Technically, the Rivervale crossover is an alternate universe-of-sorts, and not everything we are seeing here is canon to the main Riverdale story. Yet, at the same time we know that Chilling Adventures of Sabrina more or less existed in the same canon world as Riverdale itself. This is all a roundabout way of saying that even after Rivervale is over, there’s still a chance for the writers to use the character again — if they have a great idea for how to do that, anyway.

Speaking to TVLine, Shipka herself makes it clear that she’d love to come back for another appearance at some point down the road:

“I hope it’s not the last we see of her in Riverdale … I certainly would love it.”

As for when and how that could happen, that is the main mystery on our mind. We get the feeling right now that Riverdale is trying to keep its normal universe relatively free of the supernatural world, which could make finding another use for Sabrina rather difficult. There’s also the fact that she died at the end of the Netflix series; won’t that pose a few problems on its own?

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Riverdale right now

Do you want to see more of Kiernan Shipka as Sabrina on Riverdale season 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also stick around — there are more updates coming and of course, we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







