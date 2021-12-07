Blue Bloods season 12 episode 9 spoilers: Is Baez’s future in question?

We know that Blue Bloods season 12 episode 9 will be on CBS in just a matter of days, and all signs suggest it will be big. That’s especially the case for Marisa Ramirez and her character of Maria Baez.

Let’s start things off here by taking a look at the case at hand. At the center of this upcoming episode is a serious cyberattack, one that will feature an all-hands on deck approach to trying to figure out what happened. It’s also going to be a point of serious frustration for Danny and Baez both, as the two will be forced to release a suspect. There’s also the possibility that the two are getting shot at, and the photo above gives you a small sense of what you can expect to see there.

At the end of the day, a press release for this episode notes that Baez will start to ponder over “her place” within the NYPD, and we’re of course curious to learn what that means. Is she going to be frustrated that she’s not able to do her job the way she wants? Is she just burnt out? We’re hoping that this is not a situation where the character wants to leave her job outright, mostly because we just saw another storyline about that courtesy of Witten. We also think Danny needs Baez; there haven’t been many partners over the years he’s been able to retain, and we think that these two do suit each other really well. Maria calls him out when he’s making mistakes, but also loves him like a best friend.

Given that Blue Bloods is not the sort of show to do a lot of cliffhangers, we’re sure that there’s going to be some resolution thrown in here at some point.

