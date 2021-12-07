Dexter: New Blood: Do awards submissions play into season 2 hopes?

Is there going to be a chance at a Dexter: New Blood season 2 over on Showtime? We live in a world where you can never truly say never.

However, we’re also aware of the fact that the network has largely billed this show as a limited series; while Michael C. Hall and the rest of the cast have done their best to be coy about the story and what lies ahead, they’ve never made any promises that more could be coming.

Watch our latest Dexter: New Blood review now! If you look below, you can see all of our thoughts in regards to the latest episode of the Showtime series. Once you do just that, be sure to also SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube; there are other updates on the way and we don’t want you to miss any of them.

Here is where things start to get at least a little bit more complicated. We’ve seen some of Showtime’s awards push for New Blood already, and it seems like they are setting it up in the Drama rather than Limited Series category. Is this a nod to the idea that there could be more after the fact? Maybe; or, it could just be them trying to avoid a lot of the complicated rules that are out there for limited series overall. This show does have two series regulars from the original show and is continuing parts of that story, so it could be hard to get it into the Limited Series category in the first place.

There’s also one other variable to look at as of this writing — the fact that Dexter: New Blood, in a press release for the finale, is labeling it a “season finale” rather than the “series finale.” Just on the basis of that, anything is still possible.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Dexter: New Blood, including some other updates on where things will go from here

Do you think that a Dexter: New Blood season 2 renewal over at Showtime is possible?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are other updates on the way and of course, we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







