Succession season 3 finale spoilers: The Lukas Matsson showdown

As we prepare for the Succession season 3 finale on HBO this weekend, is it obvious that the Roy family is in a different sort of peril than ever before? It’s possible, though this is also a very different sort of peril than what we’ve seen from them as of late.

So who is at the center of the story this time around? Think Lukas Matsson. Alexander Skarsgard’s character is in the midst of complicated dealings with Waystar. At first, Roman thought that the company would be able to acquire GoJo; however, Lukas is more interested in a “merger of equals.” The way he sees it, his company is on the way up, while the old dinosaur that is Waystar is on the way down. They need him more than he needs them, and he’s much more of a shrewd negotiator than anyone first realized.

If you look a little more towards the promo at the bottom of this article, you can get a slightly better sense of what we’re talking about here. In this, you can see some of the family floundering, and there is also one person conspicuously absent: Kendall. Where is he? What is he doing? We know there are a lot of theories out there that the character is going to die, though we’re not 100% sure that we’re there with him as of yet. The only thing that we can say with some confidence is that there are a lot of challenges right around the corner, and that the big wedding in Italy is probably not going to go 100% to plan.

