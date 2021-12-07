Wakefield season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Showtime?

Following the season 1 finale today at Showtime, can you expect a Wakefield season 2 renewal to happen? Or, is it more likely this is it?

For the time being, let’s just say that everything is up in the air. The Australian series is just wrapping its stateside run, and with a network like Showtime in particular, they are taking a look at so much more than just the live totals. They’ll dive more into how the show is faring in terms of online streams and DVR views, and all of these things could contribute to whether or not they want to acquire more of the show down the line.

Ultimately, getting more episodes of a series like this is a complicated equation, one where many separate factors all work in order to play a role.

Speaking in a new interview with Deadline, show creator Kristen Dunphy DID make it very-much clear that she would love to do more of Wakefield, provided that the opportunity arises:

We would love to do a second series. That will depend on how it goes because, you know, Australia, we can’t finance a show without international money, so it all depends on how it does internationally, but cast and crew are very keen, and the creators are very keen.

There is a lot to appreciate about a show like this on paper, especially when it is taking a look at serious issues like mental health. It’s a heavy psychological thriller and one where there are a multitude of different twists and turns at its core. We think there’s a universality to its appeal and through that, it can work all over the world. It’s just all performance-based with a show like this, and we can’t help but remember that much of television is a game of dollars and cents — even if we don’t like to admit it.

