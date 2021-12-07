The Bachelorette return date: Michelle Young’s overnight dates are here!

Want to know when The Bachelorette episode 9 is going to return on ABC? What about details on Michelle Young’s overnight dates?

There are a number of different things well worth mentioning here, but we suppose we should kick off with the news that there is no new episode tomorrow due to the network airing their Live in Front of a Studio Audience event. They are shaking up the schedule in a particularly notable way and because of that, the reality franchise will be on hold until Tuesday, December 14, where it will be back in its normal timeslot. Given that there are still three contestants left in Nayte, Joe, and Brandon, you will see them have overnight dates with Michelle leading into the finale the following week.

Is it a risk to wrap up this season so close to Christmas? Absolutely, but we saw the show do this already with Tayshia Adams as the lead last year. We think the bigger risk is ending this season, only to have Clayton’s season of The Bachelor air at the start of the new year. There is a lot of Bachelor Nation programming happening all at once and for a lot of people, we could imagine it feeling like too much.

As for what we think is going to happen for Michelle moving forward, we’ll be honest in saying that it feels almost determined already. Nayte is so clearly the guy she is the most into, and that’s why his hometown date caused the most concern for her. Because she’s clearly more into him than just about anyone else, we have a feeling that much of the rest of this season will hinge on his particular dates. If something goes awry, then maybe Brandon or Joe have more of a shot.

