The Big Leap season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Fox? The latest

Following tonight’s finale on Fox, can you expect The Big Leap season 2 to happen? Or, are we officially at the end of the road? Within this piece, we’re of course going to dive into where things are now, and also what the odds are that more episodes will be coming in the future.

So where do we begin? Let’s just go ahead and share a slice of the bad news: At the time of this writing, there is no renewal for The Big Leap — even if we’d love to see it happen. It unfortunately feels a little bit like a longshot. This is a show that is averaging just slightly over a 0.2 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which is low for just about any broadcast network that is not Fox. It’s losing a big chunk of its 9-1-1 lead-in and, unfortunately, it hasn’t gotten some of the reviews or hype that the network probably hoped that it would be at the time of the show’s launch. We don’t think they ever thought that it’d be an instant hit, but maybe they were hoping for it to be a cult phenom that would get stronger and stronger as it went along.

Ultimately, we’d argue that Fox was never the perfect venue for it in the first place. They would have been better off putting the show on a streaming service or a place where it could be a little bit edgier — or, where more viewers are flocking for their consistent stories these days. It feels like network TV is, unfortunately, getting more and more procedural.

We know that Fox opted to not order any further episodes of The Big Leap for the time being. They have a while to decide if they want to renew the show or not; think in terms of from now until early May, which is when upfronts take place.

