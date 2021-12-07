Is Ryan Guzman leaving 9-1-1, and the role of Eddie after the enormous season 5 Christmas episode tonight on Fox? The closing seconds have us REALLY worried.

At the end of the episode, after all, Guzman’s character made an announcement to some of his colleagues: Christopher was getting too worried about him out in the field. Because of that, he felt like it was time for him to make a change. He may not love the idea, but feels like it’s necessary and he didn’t want Buck, Hen, or anyone else to hear it from someone other than himself.

The only thing that we can say is that for now, there is no concrete evidence that Guzman is leaving the show in the long-term. As a matter of fact, we’ve got a little bit of evidence to the contrary. Just a matter of days ago, Ryan posted what looked to be a production picture on his Instagram (see below). Unless he’s posting old photos, that is a suggestion that Eddie is still around.

The most important thing that we’d say at the moment is pretty simple: Just because Eddie is leaving the 118 does not necessarily mean that he’s gone from the show. There are opportunities for him to do things in this world that don’t necessarily involve being on the front lines. He could go down a road where he investigates fires or does some operating more from afar. We think a lot of this just comes down to him trying to find himself — whatever that ends up being.

Unfortunately, we won’t have any more answers for some time; 9-1-1 is not slated to return until March.

Related – Check out more news when it comes to 9-1-1 right now

Do you think Ryan Guzman is leaving 9-1-1 in the midst of season 5?

If Eddie is gone, how do you think that is going to impact the future of the series? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, stick around for some other news. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Guzman (@ryanaguzman)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







