9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 premiere video: Surviving the big chill

We know that the 9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 premiere is going to be coming to Fox in a little under a month; want to take a look ahead?

Below is the first extended preview we’ve got courtesy of the network and at the center of it, we’re going to be seeing a whole lot of action! Just like the flagship show, every single season of 9-1-1: Lone Star begins with some sort of epic crisis that the team needs to figure out. Typically it will reveal itself by the end of the premiere and then after that, we’ll see it become even more of a storyline in episode 2 and beyond.

Here, most evidence points to this big story being a winter storm that will make life almost impossible for most of the main characters. It’s hugely important to remember that this story could be based more on reality than almost any other we’ve seen in the franchise as of late. There was an enormous winter storm where the power grid failed in Texas not that long ago, and it left everyone in a position where they were scrambling to find ways to stay warm.

Of course, within the Rob Lowe series things are probably going to be blown up to yet another level of danger, and we’ll see the most extreme situations possible play out. Hopefully all of the cast survives, and then we don’t have all that much to worry about as the story presses onward.

With us inching closer to the premiere’s January 3 arrival, we imagine that within the next couple of weeks, some more, individual details will be revealed as to what’s coming up. Let’s go ahead and cross our fingers for some of that!

This article was written by Jess Carter.

