Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? Season 5 filming news

Is The Good Doctor new tonight over on ABC? Within this piece, we’ve got an answer to that question — plus, a look ahead towards the future.

So what is the first order of business that we’ve got right now? It’s as simple as getting the bad news out of the way: There is no installment tonight. That’s largely due to the fact that we’re on an extended hiatus that won’t be over until we get around to the spring. That’s a LONG time to wait, and it’s also somewhat atypical for the show to do this given the fact that we saw a lot of new episodes in the past airing in the winter.

Odds are, this move is the network shielding the show from airing opposite the Winter Olympics in February. For the time being, we’re not sure that we would read anything more into the decision other than that. We could even see it go back to airing in the winter in future seasons! (That’s, of course, provided the show is coming back.)

As for what is coming up moving forward, be prepared for much of the season 5 future to be geared around the doctors and nurses of St. Bonaventure squaring off against Salen Morrison. We know her already to be the closest thing we’ve got to a Big Bad at the moment, at least in terms of her keeping the doctors from being able to do their jobs. Also, will Shaun and Lea end up getting married? The writers are still doing what they can to make us worried about that…

Behind the scenes teases!

For those wondering, The Good Doctor is still in the process of shooting some new episodes this week! Head over to the Instagram of Christina Chang for a few updates via her Stories.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Good Doctor right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Good Doctor season 5?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! There are other updates we’ll be bringing to you throughout the hiatus, so stay tuned to ensure you don’t miss any of those. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







