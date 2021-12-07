9-1-1 season 5 episode 11 return date hopes over at Fox

Following tonight’s big episode, are you interested in learning the 9-1-1 season 5 episode 11 return date over at Fox? Within this piece, we’ll tell you what we know for now.

Here’s the first thing worth noting: Unfortunately, we’re going to be waiting for a long time to see Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, and the rest of the cast back on the air. Leading into the Christmas episode tonight there was no return date announced, but it felt as though it could be either February (after the Olympics) or March. There are a few things to remember here, starting with the fact that 9-1-1: Lone Star is poised to come on with new episodes in the new year. That will hold down the fort for a little while, at least until this show is closer to a return.

So why does Fox do this long hiatus? For starters, it allows production a chance to get the remainder of the season together! There’s also a recognition here that 9-1-1 is one of the most successful shows on the schedule and with that in mind, they want to have it around for May sweeps or at least some part of it.

As for what we could see moving into the next part of the season, we absolutely have some big stuff for Maddie and Chimney on our personal wishlist. How could we not after their extended absence brought on by Jennifer Love Hewitt’s maternity leave? In general, we’d love for their to be some more long-term story arcs after we saw the show take a little more of a procedural approach right now.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to 9-1-1 right away

What do you most want to see when it comes to 9-1-1 season 5 episode 11?

Are you also okay with waiting a good while in order to see it back on the air? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







